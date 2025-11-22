Slot Accepts Responsibility For Liverpool’s Shock 3-0 Home Loss To Forest

Arne Slot has accepted responsibility for Liverpool’s shock 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Reds were humiliated by Forest on Merseyside. Sean Dyche’s team took the lead in the 33rd minute when Murillo’s controversial opener was allowed to stand, and the scoreline could’ve been 2-0 before half-time had Igor Jesus’ goal not been disallowed.

Liverpool needed a fast start to the second half to turn the game on its head, but Forest continued to dominate. Nicola Savona scored within 60 seconds of the restart before Morgan Gibbs-White made it 3-0 in the 78th minute to secure the points.

It’s now six defeats in their last seven Premier League games for Slot’s players. The result leaves Liverpool 11th in the table.

“Another big disappointment,” Slot told the BBC’s Match of the Day. “We started off quite well for the first half an hour. We conceded the 1-0, and we weren’t able to play the way we did in the first half hour.”

On Murillo’s controversial goal, Slot added: “I don’t know. I heard it wasn’t offside, so if it’s not offside, there’s nothing to debate. We created and were waiting for us to score a goal. The set piece changed everything, and they scored two.

“If things go well or things go bad, it’s my responsibility. We weren’t able to create enough. I tried to adjust a few things, but it didn’t work out. We were unable to score a goal. You never know in this stadium, if you score a goal, then things can work out.”

Slot then spoke about Savona’s goal early in the second half. He continued: “Of course, it was damaging. It was already hard to be 1-0 against a team blocking everything. It’s that simple. In a few days, we have to play in the Champions League again and then play three Premier League games in a short space. Keep your head up and work incredibly hard. We are trying every single day.”



