Okoye: Udinese Must Learn From Home Defeat To Bologna

Maduka Okoye says it is important for Udinese to learn from the home defeat to Bologna, reports Completesports.com.

The Zebras fell 3-0 to the visitors at the Dacia Arena on Saturday.

Okoye saved a penalty with five minutes left in the first half.

The hosts however capitulated after the break conceding three times.

Okoye’s Big Regrets

Okoye expressed disappointment with the outcome of the game.

”I’m happy with the penalty saved, but not with the match, which we started well anyway. That’s football: I saved a penalty but then I made a mistake on the second goal. We need to move forward and analyze the good and bad things we did today,” Okoye told the club’s official website.

“Are we the worst defense? We often take risks; that’s our football. We win, but we also lose like that. We need to improve defensively, myself first.”

Learning From Mistake

Okoye, who was at fault for Bologna’s second goal stated that the players will learn from their mistakes.

“Mistakes are part of the game, but we need to reduce them. It’s important to learn from these mistakes,” added the Nigeria international.

“In football, the most important thing is the result, but we also want to play well. We need to stay united and focus on the next match.”

By Adeboye Amosu



