We Concede Too Many Easy Goals –Van Dijk Laments After Liverpool’s 3-0 Loss To Forest

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has lamented his side’s habit of conceding easy goals following their shock home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

On Saturday Premier League champions Liverpool suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to struggling Forest at Anfield which extends their struggles in the topflight.

It is now six defeats in Liverpool’s last seven league matches ans leaves them in 11th place in the league table.

Reacting to the latest setback suffered by his team Van Dijk, who spoke to Premier League Productions, urged his teammates to “look in the mirror.”

“We concede too many easy goals. They scored obviously from a set piece again. You can ask if he was in front of Alisson, but it counted, so we’re 1-0 down. We were not good in terms of battles, challenges, the fight, too rushed. It’s a very difficult situation at the moment. There was nervousness after we conceded, but not before.

“We tried to rush things, and that’s human when you’re in a difficult moment. We cleared the ones before, and in the end, we’re in a very difficult moment. We don’t get out of it by just speaking about it. It will take a lot of hard work.

“It’s a problem. Everyone in the team has to take responsibility as well. Football is a team and everyone has to take responsibility. We have to digest this and take it on the chin. We need to work harder. We have to keep going… We all have to look in the mirror.”

Also on Saturday Manchester City slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United thanks to a Harvey Barnes brace.

The defeat means Arsenal can pull clear of their closest rivals provided they overcome Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at the Emirates.

Arsenal have had the better of their city rivals in the last three seasons, winning five and drawing one of the past six league clashes.



