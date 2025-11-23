Okocha: Super Eagles Must Stick To Winning With Top Performance

Former Nigerian international Austine Okocha has advised the Super Eagles to stick to winning with top performance in every game that the team plays.



The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner made this known on the backdrop of their inability to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after losing 4-3 to DR Congo on penalty shootouts.



Speaking with RG.org, the former Bolton star stated that the Super Eagles must cultivate the habit of winning games consistently.

Read Also:Chukwueze, Bassey, Iwobi Get Very Good Ratings In Fulham’s Win Vs Sunderland



“Nigeria’s run in the World Cup qualifiers was a rollercoaster, but we would have loved to see Nigeria qualify with ease.



“We all know football is not an easy game and what I I think they should improve on is to be more consistent.



“They need to stick to winning with top performance in every game.”



