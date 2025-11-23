NPFL: Nasarawa United End Barren Run, Remo Stars Floor Barau FC

Nasarawa United regained top spot in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, after a 3-0 victory over El-kanemi Warriors in Lafia on Sunday.

The win put an end to Mbwas Mangut’s side four-game winless streak.

Anas Yusuf bagged a brace for the hosts, with Garba Mohammed scoring the other goal.

Holders Remo Stars beat Barau FC 2-0 at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta.

Centre-back Ahmed Akinyele gave the Sky Blue Stars the lead in the 15th minute, while Victor Mbaoma netted the second two minutes after the half hour mark.

In Enugu, Kenechukwu Agu scored the decisive goal 20 minutes from time as Rangers beat Niger Tornadoes 1-0.

Wikki Tourists rallied from a goal down to earn a share of the spoils against Bayelsa United at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

Ifeanyi Ogba gave Bayelsa United the lead after eight minutes, while Nasir Jibrin levelled for the hosts three minutes from time.

The encounter between Warri Wolves and Kun Khalifat FC also ended in a 1-1 draw.

Adebambo Ademola put Wolves in front in the seventh minute, while Kun Khalifat got the equaliser through Lekan Gabriel seven minutes before the break.

At the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia Warriors were held to a 0-0 draw by Bendel Insurance.

Kwara United and Shooting Stars also battled to a 0-0 in Ilorin

FULL RESULTS

‎Kwara Utd 0-0 3SC

‎Remo Stars 2-0 Barau

‎Rangers 1-0 Tornadoes

‎Wikki 1-1 Bayelsa Utd

‎Abia Warriors 0-0 Bendel Insurance

‎Wolves 1-1 Kun Khalifat

‎Nasarawa Utd 3-0 El-Kanemi

By Adeboye Amosu

