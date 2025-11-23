NPFL: Katsina United vs Enyimba: People’s Elephant Targets Fresh Start Under Interim Coach Ukaegbu In Ilorin

Enyimba march into Ilorin with renewed belief, fresh energy, and a strengthened resolve as new “Technical Sheriff”, Lawrence Ukaegbu, begins his interim reign with a bold promise and a clear mission: to return joy to the People’s Elephant faithful in Monday’s 2025/26 NPFL Matchday 14 showdown against Katsina United at the Rashidi Yekini Mainbowl, George Innih Stadium, Ilorin, Completesports.com reports.

The nine-time top-flight champions face a tricky test against the Chanji Boys, who are currently playing their home games in Ilorin.

Many observers have tagged this a “redemption fixture” — a chance for Enyimba to reclaim momentum and rediscover their winning identity under Ukaegbu’s early leadership.

People’s Elephant Buoyed By Ukaegbu’s Positive Dressing Room Impact

Speaking before the team’s departure from Aba on Friday evening, the former Nigeria junior international — a member of the famed Seoul ’88 Olympic squad comprised largely of Iwuanyanwu Nationale players — expressed a calm, shrewd optimism that has already reinvigorated the dressing room.

Also Read: NPFL: Enyimba Suspend Eguma, Assistants Over Poor Results

“Yeah, I was asked to take over the team, which I have done. I’m excited at the prospects and the players are equally excited. They have given me their assurance that they will work hard and turn the club’s fortune around for the better,” Ukaegbu said with confidence.

The former Iwuanyanwu Nationale midfield maestro, who also enjoyed professional stints in Europe, brings a modern and disciplined approach that he believes will spark Enyimba’s resurgence.

“First and foremost, I will bring discipline and togetherness among the team, and friendliness to make the team move forward,” he added.

Enyimba Fans Central To Ukaegbu’s Mission

Perhaps his strongest message is reserved for the heartbeat of the club — the passionate Enyimba supporters.

“I promise to return their joy. Nobody should be disappointed. The team will move forward to make everyone feel happy.”

Also Read: NPFL: Enyimba Slam Players With 50% Pay Cut After Shock Home Defeat To Wikki Tourists

This vow has already begun to resonate across Aba and beyond, fuelling expectations that this new era under “Coach Law” could become a turning point for the two-time CAF Champions League winners.

Enyimba Hold Even Record Against Katsina United

Historically, nothing separates Enyimba and Katsina United. In 15 previous meetings, the two sides share seven wins each, with one draw. But the Elephants travel to Ilorin with renewed vigour, sharper purpose, and a coach ready to stamp his authority at a crucial moment in the season.

As Enyimba take to the pitch on Monday, one thing appears certain:

A new chapter begins — one centred on discipline, unity, and the restoration of joy to the blue side of Nigerian football.

The Elephant’s roar may just be about to rise again.

By Sab Osuji



