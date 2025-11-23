Sunderland Interested In Dele-Bashiru

Premier League club Sunderland are interested in Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, reports Completesports.com.

Lazio are open to selling the Nigeria international when the transfer window reopens in January, according to multiple sources.

Dele-Bashiru is currently recuperating from a hamstring injury.

According to Lazio News 24, Sunderland are looking to beef up their midfield in January.



The Nigeria international joined Lazio from Turkish Super Lig side, Hataypsor at the start of the 2024/25 season.

The talented midfielder registered five goals and three assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for White and Blues last season.

Dele-Bashiru has made four league appearances for Maurizio Sarri’s this term.

Lazio are expected to demand around €10m for the player.

By Adeboye Amosu





