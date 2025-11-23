EPL: We Showed Lot Of Energy, Fighting Spirit --Arokodare Reacts After Wolves Loss Vs Crystal Palace

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has disclosed that Wolves gave their very best despite losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace in Saturday’s Premier League game.



The Nigerian international, who was replaced by H.Hee Chan in the 66th minute, told the club’s website that the players showed strong fighting spirit from start to finish.

“We showed a lot of energy, a lot of fighting spirit, and that’s what we focused on from the start of the week. The trainings were very intensive, and we had good spirits, and we came to this game with good spirits.



“I don’t think it really went wrong anywhere until the goal. You cannot say it was bad defending or anything, we were just unlucky with the deflection. But luckily for them, they had a player to put it in the back of the net.



“But I thought we did pretty good the whole game, from the start to the end. Even after going two goals down, we still tried to play our football, but we didn’t get the result.”



