Echegini On Target In PSG’s Win Over Saint Etienne

Super Falcons midfielder Jennifer Echegini was on target as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Saint-Etienne 4-1 on Sunday.

It was Echegini’s first goal of the season for PSG.

PSG scored twice in the first half through Sakina Karchaoui, and Romee Leuchter.

Laura Munk Hermann reduced the deficit for Saint Etienne two minutes before the hour mark.

PSG regained their two-goal lead when Isabela nodded home from close range 10 minutes from time.

Echegini netted the fourth deep into stoppage time.

Her compatriot, Rasheedat Ajibade missed game due to injury.

PSG remain in second position on the table , three points behind leaders Olympic Lyon.

By Adeboye Amosu



