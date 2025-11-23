Eze Equals 47-Year North London Derby Scoring Feat As Arsenal Maintain Dominance Over Spurs

Eberechi Eze was the star of the show as he bagged a hat-trick in his debut in the Premier League North London derby, as Arsenal thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 on Sunday.

Eze has become the first Arsenal player since 1978 to score a hat-trick against Spurs.

Also, Eze is the first Englishman to score in his first North London Derby in the league for Arsenal since Ian Wright and Kevin Campbell in 1991.

Belgian international Leandro Trossard had given Arsenal the lead after a positive start.

The victory means Arsenal go six points clear of second placed Chelsea in the league table.

Arsenal took the lead on 36 minutes as Trossard ran on to Mikel Merino’s clever lob, controlled the ball before hitting a low strike which deflected off a Spurs players and rolled into the net.



