Bundesliga: Boniface Subbed On In Werder Bremen Loss To RB Leipzig

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface was in action as RB Leipzig defeated Werder Bremen 2-0 in Sunday’s Bundesliga game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his eighth appearance, has bagged two assists for Bremen this ongoing season.



Boniface came on as a substitute for Marco Grüll in the 73rd minute.

Read Also:Echegini On Target In PSG’s Win Over Saint Etienne



Ouedraogo drilled the hosts ahead just past the hour against Bremen with a powerful left-footed drive into the top corner from outside the area.



Bremen looked to have equalized when Keke Topp tapped in from a corner shortly afterwards, but the goal was disallowed for a marginal offside.



Schlager came off the bench to score Leipzig’s second as he swept in from close range on the turn.



