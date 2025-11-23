Close Menu
    Bundesliga: Boniface Subbed On In Werder Bremen Loss To RB Leipzig

    Boniface in action for Werder Bremen

    Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface was in action as RB Leipzig defeated Werder Bremen 2-0 in Sunday’s Bundesliga game.

    The Nigerian international, who was making his eighth appearance, has bagged two assists for Bremen this ongoing season.

    Boniface came on as a substitute for Marco Grüll in the 73rd minute.

    Ouedraogo drilled the hosts ahead just past the hour against Bremen with a powerful left-footed drive into the top corner from outside the area.

    Bremen looked to have equalized when Keke Topp tapped in from a corner shortly afterwards, but the goal was disallowed for a marginal offside.

    Schlager came off the bench to score Leipzig’s second as he swept in from close range on the turn.


