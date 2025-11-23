Serie A: Dele-Bashiru Missing As Lazio Edge Lecce

Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was missing in action as Lazio edged Lecce 2-0 in Sunday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian international, who is still nursing a thigh injury, has made four appearances for Lazio this ongoing season.

Lecce thought they had stunned the home side with an early strike, as Riccardo Sottil’s deflected shot wrongfooted Provedel. However, the goal was instantly disallowed for a foul on Isaksen.



Lazio’s first goal came courtesy of a fortunate strike by Mateo Guendouzi, who benefited from a setup by Basic. Guendouzi’s seemingly innocuous shot caught Falcone off guard, slipping into the net to give Lazio a pivotal lead before halftime.



The host secured the maximum three points thanks to Tijjani Noslin’s brilliant goal to the delight of the home supporters.



