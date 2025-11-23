Awaziem’s Late Goal Earns Nantes 1-1 Draw With Lorient

Chidozie Awaziem went from villain to hero as his stoppage time goal secured a 1-1 draw for Nantes against visiting Lorient in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.

It was Awaziem’s first goal in 12 appearances in the French topflight.

Lorient took the lead in one minute of first half added time as Awaziem turned the ball into his own net.

But the Super Eagles defender made amends as he netted the equaliser to rescue a point for his side.

With the draw Nantes now occupy 15th place on 11 points in the 18-team league table.

Awaziem was in action for the Super Eagles during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs in Morocco.

The defender featured in the Super Eagles’ two matches against Gabon and Democratic Republic of Congo, coming on as a substitute in both games.

He provided the assist for the Super Eagles fourth goal scored by Victor Osimhen, in the 4-1 win against Gabon.

By James Agberebi




