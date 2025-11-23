Arsenal Need To Embrace Status As Favourites For EPL Title –Henry

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has said his former club need to “embrace” their status as favourites for the Premier League title.

The Gunners were in fine form on Sunday as they hammered City rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates.

Eberechi Eze, featuring in his first North London derby, bagged a hat-trick while Leandro Trossard opened the scoring.

The win took Arsenal to 29 points and six points clear of Chelsea on the log.

Speaking after Sunday’s derby, Henry said he wants the Gunners to put together displays that will make other teams scared of them.

Also Read: Eze Equals 47-Year North London Derby Scoring Feat As Arsenal Maintain Dominance Over Spurs

“At some point, you have to embrace it,” Henry said on Sky Sports (via Yahoo Sports).”People are talking about the process. It’s not believing in the process anymore. It’s happening. We put ourselves in the situation where we believe we have the best squad. So you need to make sure that you can win the league.

“I’m not saying they are going to win it but you need to act like you are the favourite. Embrace it. It’s not me trying to put pressure. If I were coming back in the summer, I would have said, ‘It’s time to stop messing around’. We now need a performance this year where people are scared of us.”



