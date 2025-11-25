They Deserve The Win –Amorim Speaks On Man United’s Loss To Everton

Reuben Amorim has said Everton deserved to beat Manchester United despite playing with 10 men.

Everton went down a man on 13 minutes when Senegalese international Idrissa Gueye slapped his teammate Michael Keane.

Then their 10 men took a surprising lead in the 29th minute against the run of play through Kieran Dewsbury-Hall.

Yet despite 61 minutes of 11v10, United could not find a goal — let alone two — and slumped to defeat in front of the home faithful.

United now occupy the 10th position on 18 points while Everton are in 11th also on 18 points in the league standing.

Reacting to the disappointing defeat Amorim (via NBC Sports) admitted the Toffees were the better side.

“They were the better team with 11 players or 10. I felt since the first minute that we were not there with the same intensity so they deserved the win.”

On what he felt was missing, Amorim said: “The way we faced the game. The other team helped us with a sending off. What we do in every single moment of the game if they have 10 — let’s push the opponent to the final third, to be near any transition, really to be focused on the game.”

On whether the loss felt like a big step backwards, he added:“Yes especially in the way we played the game. Forget about the results. The result is also really bad but I’m more concerned with the feeling I had during the game.”



