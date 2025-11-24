10-Man Everton Beat Man United To Earn First Win At Old Trafford In 12 Years

Despite playing most parts of the game with 10 players Everton stunned Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford, in Monday’s Premier League fixture.

Everton have beaten United at Old Trafford for the first time since December 2013 which was also a 1-0 win.

Also United have now lost a Premier League game at Old Trafford after seeing the opposition pick up a red card for the first time ever, winning 36 and drawing 10 of the previous 46.

Also Read: Guardiola Apologises For Confrontation With Cameraman After Man City’s Loss To Newcastle

Monday’s Premier League encounter saw Everton reduced to 10 men early after Idrissa Gueye was sent off for clashing with Michael Keane.

But David Moyes’ side took the lead shortly before the half-hour mark when Kiernan Dewsbury-Halll fired a stunning finish beyond Senne Lammens.

The Blues managed to hold on after the interval with Jordan Pickford making a string of impressive saves to rack up back-to-back victories in the league.



