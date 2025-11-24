Guardiola Apologises For Confrontation With Cameraman After Man City’s Loss To Newcastle

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was embarrassed and ashamed after a confrontation with a cameraman following his side’s Premier League defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Guardiola was furious at several decisions during the 2-1 loss at St James’ Park and appeared to take out his frustration on a pitch-side TV cameraman after the final whistle.

Speaking ahead of City’s Champions League home clash with Bayer Leverkusen, Guardiola said (via Gulf Times): “I feel embarrassed and ashamed when I see it. I don’t like it. I apologise to the cameraman. I am who I am. Even with 1,000 games I am not a perfect person and I make mistakes. I defend my team and my club.”

City’s defeat left them seven points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League but they will have an immediate chance to shrug off any hangover as they take on Leverkusen in what will be Guardiola’s 100th Champions League game as City manager.

On yet another milestone, shortly after reaching 1,000 games as a manager, Guardiola said: “I realise I’m getting old. It’s good. It means every season we’ve been there.

“It’s a huge competition. It’s special for the players. To challenge yourself with the best teams in Europe is incredible, a huge experience. For the club, in terms of reputation, prestige and financial issues it’s massively important.”

City are fourth in the Champions League table after three wins and a draw and victory at home to 21st-placed Leverkusen would leave them in a strong position to claim a top-eight position and avoid the necessity of a playoff to reach the knockout rounds, a situation that cost them dear last season when they bowed out 6-3 on aggregate to Real Madrid.

“Now we start the last four games,” Guardiola said. “Two at home, two away. Tomorrow (Leverkusen) third in the table in Bundesliga. Massively important game to finish in the first eight and we need tomorrow and one more point we will be qualified for the next round.

“Tomorrow is important and focus on what we have to do.”



