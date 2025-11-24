Bundesliga Club Line Up Move For Awoniyi

Bundesliga club Werder Bremen are interested in Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi, Completesports.com reports.

Awoniyi has struggled for regular playing time at Nottingham Forest this season.

The Nigeria international is behind Chris Wood and Igor Jesus in the pecking order.

The 28-year-old has managed just four league appearances for Sean Dyche’s side in the current campaign.

Awoniyi was not included in the Tricky Trees UEFA Europa League squad.

According to Africafoot, Werder Bremen are ready to sign the forward when the transfer window reopens in January.

Forest are also willing to let him leave once they receive a suitable offer.

Two Premier League clubs, and several Championship clubs are also reportedly interested in the forward.

By Adeboye Amosu



