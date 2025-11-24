UCL: We’ll Do Everything To Beat Chelsea –Barcelona President

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said the Catalan giants will do everything possible to try to beat Chelsea in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash at Stamford.

Barcelona will rekindle their rivalry with Chelsea when the two European giants lock horns.

The last time the two teams met in the Champions League was in the knockout stage in the 2017/2018 season.

After a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, Barcelona triumphed 3-0 in the reverse fixture in the reverse fixture.

“In London, we have to win, which is not easy, but it’s true we have a team,” Laporta was quoted by Mundo Deportivo (via Sempre Barca).

“I don’t know if we’ll recover any more players. Chelsea is very strong, they have a very balanced team, but we have a high level of football, and we’ll do everything to try to win.”

Barcelona have spent the last two-and-half seasons away from home and have had a nomadic experience playing at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

On Saturday night, however, the Catalan club finally returned to their permanent home, the new Spotify Camp Nou.

The Catalan club marked the occasion with a sensational 4-0 win over Athletic Club.

A brace from Ferran Torres, along with goals from Robert Lewandowski and Fermin Lopez, helped Hansi Flick’s team get the win, while Joan Garcia helped keep the clean sheet.

After the game, Laporta was a very happy man, seeing the team return to the Spotify Camp Nou.

“It has become a reality, we are back home, and on top of that, with a great football spectacle. I’m very happy, like all Culés, we’ve reclaimed a day of joy in living, the joy of being Barça, of experiencing Barça, and we saw this in the ceremonial first kick with the oldest members.”



