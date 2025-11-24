Concentrate On Winning Games For Italy, Not Complain About Africa’s 2026 WC Slots –Utaka Slams Gattuso

Former Nigerian international John Utaka has advised Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso to focus on winning games for the Azzurri and not complain about the nine slots given to Africa for the 2026 World Cup.



Recall that Gattuso hinted in his press conference after the team’s loss to Norway that African nations should have fewer World Cup spots, indirectly suggesting that countries like Italy “deserve” automatic qualification over teams from Africa.



However, reacting to the development, Utaka, in an interview with Brila FM, stated that Gattuso has no right to complain about the number of slots given to African teams.

“FIFA is the governing body that decides which country and what country should be at the World Cup. If everyone is complaining then it must be equal.



“If you are giving Europe five then you give others five in general so we make it even. Why will Europe get more than the rest and he is still complaining? It does not add up. Call a spade a spade.



“If there are sixteen teams and you cannot qualify then that is your problem. It is his own perception of how he sees things. I feel he is saying this maybe from frustration, I understand from that angle but saying this and that I disagree.



“I like him, no hard feelings as a player and coach, but I am stating facts and it is all about that.”



