NPFL: Mangut Elated As Nasarawa United Reclaim Top Spot

Nasarawa United technical adviser Mbwas Mangut can’t hide his excitement following his side’s comfortable victory over El-kanemi Warriors on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

The Solid Miners reclaimed top spot on the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, table after edging past their opponent 3-0 at the Lafia City Stadium.

Anas Yusuf scored twice, while Garba Mohammed was also on target for the hosts.

Mangut reflected on his team’s performance in the matchday 14 encounter.

“I feel very excited. We planned to approach today’s game differently and I am glad it paid off with multiple goals,” Mangut told the club’s media.

“I give respect to the opponents because they also had their playing time, and created some chances.

“Our next game will be taken as it comes against Warri Wolves in Delta State. It’s a long journey, but we hope to approach it with high hopes and expectations.”

By Adeboye Amosu




