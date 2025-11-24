NPFL: El-kanemi Warriors Will Bounce Back From Defeat To Nasarawa United — Dogo

El-kanemi Warriors technical adviser Kabiru Dogo has moved on from his team’s defeat to Nasarawa United, reports Completesports.com.

The Borno Army fell 3-0 to Nasarawa United in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 14 tie at the Lafia City Stadium on Sunday.

Dogo Concedes Defeat

Dogo claimed their opponent deserved to win the game.

“It’s a tough game for us today. I congratulate Nasarawa United on the win today, and I must say they deserved to win because they were the better side,” Dogo said after the game.

“They punished three errors committed by one of our best players, but that’s football.

“The league is still a marathon. We will make adjustments where we faltered. The road trips are quite exhausting for us, but we will keep pushing.”

What Lies Ahead For El-kanemi

El-kanemi Warriors currently occupy 12th position on the table with 18 points from 14 games.

Dogo’s side will travel to Ibadan for their next game against Shooting Stars.

By Adeboye Amosu



