Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: El-kanemi Warriors Will Bounce Back From Defeat To Nasarawa United — Dogo

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    El-kanemi Warriors technical adviser Kabiru Dogo has moved on from his team’s defeat to Nasarawa United, reports Completesports.com.

    The Borno Army fell 3-0 to Nasarawa United in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 14 tie at the Lafia City Stadium on Sunday.

    Dogo Concedes Defeat

    Dogo claimed their opponent deserved to win the game.

    “It’s a tough game for us today. I congratulate Nasarawa United on the win today, and I must say they deserved to win because they were the better side,” Dogo said after the game.

    Read Also:NPFL: Katsina United vs Enyimba: People’s Elephant Targets Fresh Start Under Interim Coach Ukaegbu In Ilorin

    “They punished three errors committed by one of our best players, but that’s football.

    “The league is still a marathon. We will make adjustments where we faltered. The road trips are quite exhausting for us, but we will keep pushing.”

    What Lies Ahead For El-kanemi

    El-kanemi Warriors currently occupy 12th position on the table with 18 points from 14 games.

    Dogo’s side will travel to Ibadan for their next game against Shooting Stars.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.