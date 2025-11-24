Arokodare Backs Edwards To Succeed At Wolves

Tolu Arokodare has backed Rob Edwards to help turn things around at Wolverhampton Wanderers, reports Completesports.com.

Edwards was recently appointed head coach of the Wanderers following the sacking of Vitor Pereira.

Wolves lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace in his first game in charge on Saturday.

They have managed just two points this season, and currently occupy bottom spot on the table.

Arokodare On Edwards

Arokodare is however optimistic Edwards can steer the club out of relegation.

“Since he came in, he’s spoken with not just the players, but almost everybody at the club. He’s given us that confidence and he’s shown us what he wants from us, how he wants to play, and the belief he has in us,” Arokodare told the club’s official website.

“He’s let us know that he’s going to be there for us, he’s going to fight for us and we just have to reward him and reward the fans that have stopped with us from the start of the season to now, and also reward ourselves for the for the hard work that we’ve put in since the start of the season and try to get a win.”

Confident Of Survival

“I don’t think there’s an amount – every little bit of confidence matters. I don’t think there has to be a certain amount,” he added.

“We just have had to stay confident, stay positive and keep working and hopefully we get the results.”

By Adeboye Amosu



