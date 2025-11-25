English Clubs Scramble For Super Falcons Striker

Super Falcons striker Joy Omewa is on the radar of three English Women’s Super League, WSL, clubs Aston Villa, Brighton, and West Ham United, reports Completesports.com.

Omewa has caught the eye since her arrival at Danish club Fortuna Hjorring.

The 22-year-old scored 25 goals to help Fortuna Hjorring secure a domestic and cup double last season, finishing as the league’s top scorer and being named Player of the Season.

Read Also:Onuachu Scores 9th League Goal In Trabzonspor’s 4-3 Win Vs Istanbul Basaksehir

This season, she has scored 19 goals across all competitions for the club.

According to Soccerdona, Omewa has drawn interest from the three clubs ahead of the winter transfer window.

“According to our sources, Joy Omewa has attracted attention from the WSL, with West Ham, Brighton and Aston Villa wanting to sign her during the winter transfer window,” Soccerdonna reported.

“The three clubs are understood to be keen to bolster their attacking options with the 22-year-old forward.”

She made her international debut for Nigeria against the Amazons of Benin Republic last month.

By Adeboye Amosu



