Cameroon Coach Bisseck Unveils Squad For Super Falcons Friendlies

Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon head coach Jean Baptiste Bisseck has named his squad for the international friendlies against the Falcons of Nigeria.

Bisseck listed 24 players for the highly anticipated matches.

Achta Njoya and Onguene Gabrielle are the two notable players in the squad.

The Indomitable Lionesses are undergoing a rebuilding process after failing to qualify for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

They will do battle with nine-time African champions Nigeria at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne on Saturday.

The second friendly will hold at the newly renovated MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta next week Tuesday.

Nigeria defeated Cameroon 1-0 the last time both countries met in a 2024 Olympic Games qualifier.

By Adeboye Amosu



