NPFL: Rangers Hand Players 27-Day Break After Disappointing Title Defence

The hierarchy of Rangers International has granted the Flying Antelopes players 27 days of well-deserved rest following the conclusion of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Completesports.com reports.

The seven-time Nigerian league champions finished the season in 10th position in the final 2024/2025 NPFL table, having amassed 52 points from 38 rounds of matches.

It was, without doubt, Rangers’ worst campaign in their 55 years of existence—more so having lost six games at home and eight away, culminating in a season in which the defending champions lost 14 games and won an equal number.

Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, General Manager and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club, addressed the players and officials at the team’s Nkponkiti Road, Enugu, camp and announced that they had been granted an official break until 23 June, to enable them to rest and recover after a hectic 2024/2025 season.

The gathering, which included coaches, players, backroom staff, and management personnel, saw Barrister Ezeaku extend heartfelt appreciation to every one of them for their unwavering dedication and hard work throughout the just-concluded season.

“Let me specially thank all of us for our painstaking efforts in getting the club to the level we were able to attain this past season,” Ezeaku remarked.

“We did relatively well. A semi-final finish in the President Federation Cup and a 10th-place finish in the league, though not our target from the onset, is still respectable for a defending league champion. Our second-round participation in the 2024/2025 CAF Champions League, considering all we went through, is also commendable.”

Amobi went on to urge the players to utilise the break for the much-needed rest. He emphasised the importance of returning to camp fully refreshed and revitalised.

“When we go, I urge the players to get the deserved rest so that when we resume on 23 June 2025, we shall be turbo-charged to contest on all fronts, reclaim all that is due to us, and celebrate with our fans all over the world,” said Amobi, arguably the youngest club boss in the NPFL.

The club boss further reaffirmed his commitment to steering the club towards its four-point strategic plan aimed at repositioning Rangers for long-term success and sustainability.

He also highlighted that greater efforts would be channelled towards the development of the Rangers youth teams, signalling a strong focus on nurturing future talents.

By Sab Osuji



