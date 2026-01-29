Celtic Linked With January Transfer Move For Moffi

Celtic are still actively searching for attacking reinforcements, and Nice’s unsettled striker Terem Moffi has emerged as a name now on the club’s shortlist.

The 26‑year‑old Nigerian international is reportedly available after a turbulent spell in France, with Porto and Besiktas also linked with loan deals for the forward.

According to Stephen McGowan of The Herald (Celts Are Here), Celtic are monitoring his situation and view him as one of a handful of striking options to bolster their firepower.

Moffi’s season in Ligue 1 has been far from smooth. In December, following a 3‑1 defeat to Lorient, Nice faced intense backlash from supporters.

An estimated 400 ultras confronted the squad bus after the game, and Moffi was among the players who were verbally and physically targeted. In response, the club placed him on sick leave for a week as a precautionary measure.

His contract at Nice runs until summer 2027, and while discussions are reportedly ongoing over a contract termination request, the French club appear ready to let him depart on a loan in the short term if the right offer arrives.

Celtic have already done business in the striker market this winter with the loan‑to‑buy signing of Tomas Cvancara, but there’s still recognition that more options are needed if the title race is to be swung back in the Hoops’ favour.



