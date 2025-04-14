Champions League: Place Your Bets On The Decisive Quarterfinal Matches!

The best sports betting site, 1xBet, offers high odds and various betting options for the second leg of the most important European club tournament quarterfinals.

Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona, ​​April 15

In the first match, Barcelona, ​​1xBet’s official partner, triumphed with a score of 4-0. The Catalans are showing their best performance, making it hard to imagine that Dortmund could make up for such a failure. However, Niko Kovac’s team is to blame for finding itself in this situation. In the first half alone, Serhou Guirassy had two excellent opportunities to score, but the striker simply missed the ball. Such mistakes are never forgiven in the Champions League.

At the BVB-Stadion, Borussia will fight for its honor, while Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski will continue their race for the title of the tournament’s top scorer – unless, of course, Hansi Flick makes a significant rotation. The Brazilian has netted 12 goals, and the Pole – 11.

Odds: W1 – 4.03, Х – 4.35, W2 – 1.843.

Aston Villa v Paris Saint-Germain, April 15

At Parc des Princes, Paris Saint-Germain made nearly 30 shots and deservedly won 3-1. 1xBet’s official partner scored only beautiful goals: Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can boast gorgeous shots into the upper corners, and Nuno Mendes, before hitting the goal, sat the goalkeeper and defender down on the ground. All the praise went to the attacking trio of Kvaratskhelia – Dembele – Doué, but Vitinha’s outstanding performance is also worth noting. The Portuguese tied the game, regained the ball possession, and always appeared in the right place at the right time.

Aston Villa can put up a fight in the second leg – Unai Emery’s side has won 11 of their last 15 home matches. Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Chelsea have all lost at Villa Park this season, so Paris Saint-Germain should not relax.

Odds: W1 – 3.34, Х – 3.74, W2 – 2.203.

Real Madrid v Arsenal, April 16

Arsenal last reached the Champions League semifinals 16 years ago and now has a great chance to repeat that feat. Mikel Arteta’s side outclassed Madrid in London and triumphed 3-0. Real could have conceded more, but Thibaut Courtois saved his squad several times.

Only the most devoted Real fans believe in a comeback, and Carlo Ancelotti has given them hope by saying that unexpected things can happen at the Santiago Bernabéu. Arsenal defender, Jakub Kiwior, who is replacing injured Gabriel Magalhães, was not reliable in the first leg and could become a problem that Real will try to exploit.

Odds: W1 – 1.742, Х – 4.355, W2 – 4.61.

Inter v Bayern, April 16

In Munich, Bayern created several dangerous moments in the first 30 minutes but failed to score. Inter defended pragmatically, waiting for their chance, and took the lead after a great combination. Thomas Müller equalized at the end of the match, but Bayern, eager to win, missed a counterattack.

Experienced Simone Inzaghi outplayed young Vincent Kompany, and in Milan, Munich will need only a victory. It is not easy, as Inter has not conceded in 8 of 11 games in the current Champions League. However, some statistics favor Bayern: during the last 3 clashes in Italy, the German squad scored 13 goals.

Odds: W1 – 2.735, Х – 3.735, W2 – 2.581.

