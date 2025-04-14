Ex-Gent Coach Tips Onyedika To Leave Club Brugge In Summer

Last summer, Club Brugge was open to selling Raphael Onyedika , but no club was prepared to pay the requested €20 million>

Galatasaray made another offer after the Belgian transfer deadline had passed, and according to Tomas Taecke , club watcher at Het Laatste Nieuws , Onyedika had almost made the move to Istanbul.





However, Club Brugge decided not to sell him, with the idea that a strong Champions League campaign could catapult him to a top transfer to one of the G5 competitions.

Onyedika ‘s impressive performances in the Champions League will undoubtedly have attracted the attention of Europe’s top clubs.

He played with such conviction that former Gent coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck called him “outstanding and great”.

“They won’t be able to keep him after this season,” Vanhaezebrouck was quoted on voetbalniews.

“He was very strong, and all of Europe saw that,” Vanhaezebrouck added.

Tom Boudeweel of Sporza also emphasized how happy Club Brugge is that Onyedika still plays at Jan Breydel .

Onyedika ‘s name is now on many scouting lists, and the initial minimum asking price of €20 million – currently also his market value according to Transfermarkt.com – suddenly seems like a bargain.



