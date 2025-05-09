Simon Nominated For Ligue 1 Goal Of The Season

Nantes winger Moses Simon has been nominated for Ligue 1 Goal of the Season award, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international will battle Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Amine Gouiri (Olympique de Marseille), Esteban Lepaul (Angers), and Andrey Santos (Strasbourg) for the individual accolade

Simon was nominated for his solo strike in Nantes’ 1-0 victory over Stade Rennes before Christmas.

The 29-year-old dribbled past three Rennes defenders before firing the ball into the net.

Read Also:Chelsea Pip Djurgarden, Book Europa Conference League Final Berth

It’s the first time he has been nominated for the award.

The pacy winger has scored seven goals and registered nine assists in 30 league appearances for the Canaries.

Simon is also in contention for the Marc-Vivien Foe award, reserved for the best African player in the French top-flight.

He has been linked with a move away from Nantes, who are battling relegation.

By Adeboye Amosu





