Mount Equals Beckham’s European Scoring Feat In Man United’s Win Vs Bilbao

Mason Mount equaled David Beckham’s European scoring feat after bagging a brace in Manchester United’s 4-1 win against Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semi-final second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday.

United progressed to the final on a 7-1 aggregate after winning the first leg 3-0 at the San Mames.

Mount was brought on in the 62nd minute for Manuel Ugarte and equalised for United on 72 minutes.

He then got on the score sheet again in the 91st minute to make it 4-1 for the Red Devils.

According to Squawka, Mount is the first substitute to score a brace in a European knockout match for United since Beckham against Real Madrid in the Champions League in April 2003.

Beckham came on in the second half to score two goals as United beat Madrid 4-3 at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals.

Unfortunately, Beckham’s brace was not enough as Madrid went through 6-5 on aggregate.

Mount would be eyeing a second major European trophy after helping Chelsea win the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League, edging out Manchester City 1-0.

The England international provided the assist for Kai Havertz who rounded City’s keeper Ederson before slotting into an empty net.

Meanwhile, United will face fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

The Red Devils won the Europa League in the 2016/2017 season after defeating Ajax 2-0 in the final.



