NPFL Fines Nasarawa United N6m Over Crowd Trouble, Banishes Club To Gombe

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, has slammed a fine of N6m on Nasarawa United for breaking its framework and rules in their matchday 33 encounter against Plateau United.

According to the NPFL, the Lafia-based club failed to provide adequate and effective security resulting in unauthorised person gaining access to restricted areas and harassing Plateau United and match officials during the game.





The league body further declared that Nasarawa United also failed to ensure proper conduct of their supporters, resulting in the assault of the away team.

The Lafia club have also been directed to identify the culprit who caused bodily harm to Plateau United’s forward Vincent Temitope during the game and show evidence of legal prosecution of the culprit.

Salisu Yusuf’s side have been banished to the Pantami Stadium in Gombe to play their home matches for the rest of the reason.

The Solid Miners have within 48 hours of the date of notice to appeal the NPFL sanctions.

By Adeboye Amosu



