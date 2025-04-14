NPFL: Amuneke Hails Clinical Heartland After Stunning 2-0 Derby Win Over Rangers

Emmanuel Amuneke, Technical Manager of Heartland FC, has expressed delight following his side’s 2-0 away victory against Rangers in Sunday’s NPFL matchday 33 Oriental Derby at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, Completesports.com reports.

Suraju Lawal opened the scoring for the ‘Naze Millionaires’ 21 minutes into the match, before Isaac Nassy doubled the five-time champions’ advantage three minutes into the second half.





The victory eased relegation worries for the 2009 CAF Champions League runners-up, lifting them to 15th on the table with 41 points—moving them out of the drop zone.

Amuneke, a former winger for Zamalek of Egypt and FC Barcelona of Spain, told reporters after the game that the win underscored his team’s ability to capitalise on key moments.

It was Heartland’s second away win of the season, both coming in Oriental Derbies—against Abia Warriors and now Rangers. Both matches ended in 2-0 victories for the three-time Federation Cup winners.

“I think the important thing is that we’ve come to believe in what we’re doing,” Amuneke said.

“In every journey, there will be ups and downs—there will be moments of doubt. But what matters is staying focused. As you mentioned, people in this part of the country may have seen us play. We’ve been playing good football.

“We’ve been creating lots of chances, but unfortunately haven’t always been able to convert them. But today, in such a big game against the defending champions, Rangers—a team with great potential and achievements—it was very, very important that we took the two chances that came our way and managed the game well. That’s exactly what we did.”

Amuneke also noted that the performance reflects the work his team has put in throughout the season.

“What really excited me today is that we were able to demonstrate what we’ve been trying to do all season,” he added.

“Most of the players I have are young, with only a few experienced ones. But the important thing is that we showed we can play good football and achieve our objective, which was to claim all three points.

“So we’re happy. We’ll return home and continue working as we have been. Our next game is against Kwara United, and hopefully we’ll be in a position to secure the three points.”

Kwara United currently sit 11th on the NPFL table with 43 points.

