NPFL: Boboye Rues Missed Chances In Akwa United’s Draw With El-kanemi

Akwa United head coach Kennedy Boboye has expressed disappointment with his team’s inability to secure maximum points against El-Kanemi Warriors.

The Promise Keepers were held to a 1-1 draw by Aliyu Zubairu’s side at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.





“Honestly it’s very disappointing and frustrating that we didn’t get all three points against El-Kanemi Warriors. It was a match we should have wrapped up inside the opening thirty minutes but my players were not prolific enough in front of goal,” Boboye told the club’s media.

“I can count at least three chances that we missed before Osoba put us in the lead. At this stage of the campaign, you can’t afford to miss those kinds of opportunities especially at home, and the end result is that we got punished by a late equalizer that was even an own goal.

“We spent time in training working on our finishing and the boys did well throughout the week in that aspect only to let everyone down when it mattered most. We made some tactical changes hoping to defend our goals since we were unable to score an insurance goal but it didn’t work out the way we planned.

“We have looked at the league table and we still have a lot of work to do in the remaining five matches and we believe that we will get out of the red zone into a safe position on the log at the end of the season. We count on our fans’ support and encouragement from everyone as we go into the last few games of this campaign”.

Akwa United dropped to 18th position on the table with 38 points from 33 matches.

Boboye’s men will face Inter Lagos in a President Federation Cup Round of 16 fixture on Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



