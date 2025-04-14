‘It’s Hard To Comment’ — Osayi-Samuel Provides Update On Fenerbahce Future

Bright Osayi-Samuel has said he will have a discussion with Fenerbahce president at the end of the season to decide his future.

Osayi-Samuel has few months on his contract with the Yellow Canaries and could leave the club as a free agent this summer.





The Nigeria international has been linked with a return to England with the likes of Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly interested in his services.

The 27-year-old is however in no rush to decide his future.

“It’s actually hard to comment on this situation. Many people act like they know the subject! I play for Fenerbahçe and I’m very happy about it,” Osayi-Samuel said after Fenerbahce’s win over Sivasspor.

“People say different things. It was said that a contract was signed and that I didn’t accept it, but there is no such situation.

“I have a very good dialogue with the president. My only thought right now is the championship. We will meet with our president after the season is over and see what happens.”

The defender joined Jose Mourinho’s side from Queens Park Rangers in 2021.

By Adeboye Amosu



