CHAN 2024: Our Game With Senegal Not A Derby –Chelle

Eric Chelle has played down the significance of Tuesday’s CHAN Group D opener between Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles and champions Senegal, insisting it’s not a derby.

The Super Eagles B will mark their return to the competition with a tough opening fixture with the Teranga Lions.

Their last outing in the was in 2018 under Salisu Yusuf where they reached the final before losing 4-0 to hosts Morocco.

Also Read: CHAN 2024: NPFL Top Scorer Yusuf Keen To Help Home Eagles Win First Title

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Monday, Chelle said:“I don’t think it’s a derby but this is a game between two big countries in Africa. They have a history in football. Senegal have a good generation and a good team.”

When asked about the Super Eagles B other Group D opponent, Chelle said his focus is solely on the encounter with Senegal.

“I don’t wanna talk about Congo or Sudan for now. Our focus is on our first match tomorrow, we wanna take each game as it comes and take it step by step.”

On preparation for their opening game, he stated that it is good.

“Our preparation for this game has been good and we will look to implement everything we have prepared into this match.”

By James Agberebi



