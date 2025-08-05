CHAN 2024: We Know How To Beat Nigeria — Senegal Star Malick

Senegal midfielder El Hadj Malick says they have the quality to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria,reports Completesports.com.

The defending champions will take on Éric Chelle’s side in their opening fixture at the 2024 African Nations Championship.

Malick stated that are willing to fulfill the expectations of their fans.

“We are determined, we know that Senegalese back at home expect a lot from us,” the player told CAFonline.

“So we are ready to continue the good run that we have set. We have had good preparation and we are counting on the support of our people to go all the way.

“We face Nigeria tomorrow, after which we will switch our attention to the next matches.”

The encounter slated for the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar on Tuesday (today). The game will kick-off at 6pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



