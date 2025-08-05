CHAN 2024: ‘We’re Not Under Pressure’ — Senegal Coach Declares Ahead Home Eagles Clash

Senegal head coach Souleymane Diallo says his side is not under pressure going into the clash with Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The defending champions will lock horns with Eric Chelle’s men in their first game at the 2024 African Nations Championship, CHAN, on Tuesday (today).

The Group D encounter is slated for the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar. Kick-off is 6pm Nigeria time.

It will be the first-ever CHAN meeting between Nigeria, and Senegal.

Senegal Ready To Perform Under Pressure

Tonight’s encounter promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the group stage.

Diallo insists that his team is not burdened by the pressure of defending the title. Instead, he believes the responsibility comes with a renewed sense of purpose.

Read Also:CHAN 2024: We Want To Emulate Super Falcons, D’Tigress — Home Eagles Captain Nduka

“Thanks for reminding me of our success in Algeria,” Diallo said when asked about the weight of expectation.

“The players are cautious of their mission and our performance last time out only serves as a source of motivation for us. Entering this competition as defending champions doesn’t add any pressure on us as many may think.

“We won the previous trophy and it’s in our cabinet. We rather feel we have been given a responsibility and we are ready to face the realities of our status.”

Diallo Calls For Respect, And Humility

The tactician added that his squad is approaching the tournament with humility and respect for their opponents.

“We are not here to defend the trophy in our keeping, we came to try to win another trophy, but for that we have to set the first objective which is qualifying from the group,” declared.

“These days, African football doesn’t provide for teams to be classed as favourites. That is why we respect all the teams in our group. Sudan, Congo or Nigeria all have players that have earned the right to be in this competition. They are all good and respected by us.”

By Adeboye Amosu



