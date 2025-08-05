CHAN 2024: We Want To Emulate Super Falcons, D’Tigress — Home Eagles Captain Nduka

Home-based Super Eagles captain Junior Nduka has declared that the team want to make history by winning the title at the 2024 African Nations Championship, reports Completesports.com

The Nigerian football scene is riding a wave of positive results across multiple codes.

The Super Falcons won a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco last month.

The country’s female basketball team, D’Tigress also won a fifth consecutive title at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket in Abidjan , Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday.

Ready To Meet Expectations

Nduka touched on the emotional weight of national pride and recent sporting momentum Nigeria carries into the tie.

“To our fellow Nigerians, I know the expectations are high because we have been doing well in sports and we will try our best not to let them down,” Nduka said during the pre-match media briefing in Zanzibar on Monday.

“Our female team has just won the WAFCON and our women’s team just won the basketball title. It’s a good record for the country and we hope to consolidate on that.”

Home Eagles Eager To Make Impact

The Home Eagles are making a return to competition after failing to qualify for the previous two editions.

The West Africans were runners up on their last appearance at the 2018 edition hosted by Morocco.

They also came third at the 2014 edition in South Africa.

This will be the first CHAN meeting between Nigeria, and Senegal.

By Adeboye Amosu



