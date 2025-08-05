Ex-Man City Defender: Osimhen Should Be Playing In Top Club In Europe, Not Galatasaray

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards believes Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen should be playing in one of the top five clubs in Europe instead of Galatasaray.



Recall that the Turkish giant completed the permanent signing of Osimhen from SSC Napoli for a record-breaking fee of €75 million.



The 26-year-old, who was pivotal to Napoli’s Serie A title win in 2023, spent last season on loan at the Istanbul-based club, netting an impressive 26 goals in 30 league matches to help secure their 25th Super Lig crown.



Speaking with The Rest is Football podcast, Richards stated that the Nigerian international belongs to the top clubs in Europe and not Galatasaray.

“Osimhen signed a deal for four years at Galatasaray in Turkey. I can’t believe it,” Micah Richards said on The Rest is Football podcast.



“A top player like that should be playing. Galatasaray is a massive club but in terms of European football he could do better than that, in my opinion.



‘He’d be top a three No.9 in the Premier League. Fact. Joao Pedro is unbelievable, but you cannot say he’s better than Osimhen. Not a chance,” the CBS Sports Golazo pundit continued.



