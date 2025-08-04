Ex-Barcelona Star Apologises To Juventus Fans Over Controversial Instagram Post

Former Barcelona and Croatian national team midfielder Ivan Rakitic has issued a public apology to Juventus fans after sparking controversy with an Instagram post celebrating his friend Luka Modric’s move to AC Milan, Tribuna reports

The post, which included a Milan chant mocking Juventus supporters, drew backlash, prompting Rakitic to address the issue within 24 hours.

In his original post dedicated to Modric, AC Milan’s high-profile new signing, Rakitic wrote, “They don’t know how lucky they are, brother!!!

“Good luck, always by your side!!! Thanks, brother, for visiting!”

The message was accompanied by a popular AC Milan chant that has historically been used to taunt Juventus fans.

Unaware of the chant’s offensive undertones, Rakitic’s post quickly stirred discontent among Juventus supporters on social media platforms, including X, where fans expressed their frustration over the perceived slight.



Responding to the uproar, Rakitic took to his official Instagram story to clarify his intentions and apologise.

“I wish to offer my sincerest apologies to Juventus fans,” he wrote. “My intention was solely to use a song associated with AC Milan to congratulate my friend Modric, without being aware of the historical context or the related lyrics.

“I had absolutely no intention of offending anyone, least of all a club for which I have the utmost respect.”



