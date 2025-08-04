Lookman Stays Away From Atalanta Training

Ademola Lookman stayed away from Atalanta training on Monday as he look to force his move to Inter Milan, Completesports.com.

According to multiple sources, Lookman was no where La Dea’s Zingonia training ground today.

The Nigeria international confirmed on Sunday he has submitted a transfer request to the Bergamo club.

The 27-year-old also published a long statement on Instagram where he accused Atalanta of broken promises.

Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi responded, and claimed that while they had promised to sell the winger this summer if a suitable offer arrived, it was to a club outside of Italy, not their Serie A direct competitors Inter.

Lookman’s refusal to attend training will further bring matters to a head, as Inter hope they can convince Atalanta by increasing their proposal of €42m plus €3m in add-ons.

It remains to be seen how Atalanta club will respond to this development.

The tricky winger has two years left on his contract with the Bergamo club.

