CHAN 2024: Algeria Thrash Co-hosts Uganda 3-0 In Group Opener

It was not the best of starts for CHAN 2024 co-hosts Uganda as they suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Algeria in their Group C opening game on Monday.

Uganda started brightly in front of their home fans but struggled to contain Algeria’s sharp attack.

Algeria took the lead in the 36th minute from a well-timed header from Younes Ghezala, assisted by Bentahar Meziane.

Uganda looked to respond in the second half but found little success against a disciplined Algerian backline.

The North Africans doubled their lead in the 76th minute when Meziane finished off a neat assist from Messala Merbah.

Barely three minutes later, substitute Soufiane Bayazid sealed the victory with Algeria’s third, converting from a Mohamed Khacef pass in the 79th minute.

In the group’s other fixture Guinea pipped Niger Republic 1-0.

After the first round of matches in Group C Algeria seat top on three points and Guinea are second also on three points.

Niger Republic and Uganda are third and fourth with zero points.



