Top Clubs Refuse To Sign Osimhen Due To His Character --Lineker

Former Barcelona striker Gary Lineker has disclosed that some of the top clubs in Europe pulled out from signing Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen due to his questionable character.



Before signing a four-year deal with the Turkish giant worth €75 million, the Nigerian international was one of the most sought-after players in Europe with top clubs like Chelsea, Man United, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and others willing to sign him.



However, reacting to the development, Lineker in a chat with The Rest is Football podcast, stated that Osimhen’s character could have discouraged those clubs from signing him.

“I saw Osimhen play a couple of times against Leicester when they were in the Europa League,’ the former Leicester City forward added.



“He was so impressive and I’ve followed his career because of that. He was absolutely brilliant for Napoli. I mean, he was sensational.



“I do hear on the grapevine that a reason one or two of the clubs are a little bit nervous is that he sometimes goes missing for a few days. So, there’s apparently some kind of slight question mark as to his character in that sense,” Lineker concluded.



