' He's A Strong Character, Proven Goal Scorer' --Adepoju Hails Osimhen's Move To Galatasaray

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju has described Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as a player with a strong character and a proven goal scorer.



He made this known after the Nigerian international decided to pen a four-year deal with Galatasaray recently.



In a chat with Footy-Africa, Adepoju stated that Osimhen has made the right decision to remain with the Turkish giant.

“Osimhen is already well loved at Galatasaray. He won the league and cup with them last season, so he’s familiar with the environment. That continuity matters.



“He’s a strong character and a proven goalscorer. Galatasaray have got a striker who can help them defend their title and make an impact in the Champions League.



“I’m happy for him and I hope this next chapter goes well for both him and the club.



“I was happy when I saw the news about his move. If you remember, I said I wanted him to go where he would be happy. Judging from his comments when he arrived in Turkey, I think he is.”



