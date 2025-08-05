Okonkwo Makes FIBA AfroBasket 2025 All Star Team

D’Tigress player Amy Okonkwo has been included in the FIBA AfroBasket 2025 All Star Team.

The All Star Team was announced on the X handle of FIBA women’s AfroBasket on Tuesday.

Okonkwo played a key role in D’Tigress’ successful run to this year’s AfroBasket in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

After a tight encounter in the final, Rena Wakama’s side overcame Mali 78-64 to claim a record fifth consecutive AfroBasket title.

Also, it is the Nigerian women’s team seventh continental title and are now four short of Senegal (11 titles).

One player who contributed immensely in the win against the Malians was Okonkwo who had 19-point, nine-rebound and three-assist.

The 28-year-old, who plays for French women’s basketball club, Bourges, was then named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament. She was also named MVP at the 2023 edition.

Following her impressive display for Nigeria, Okonkwo was named as one of the five best players in this year’s FIBA AfroBasket.

The other four players who made the All Star Team are Sika Kone (Mali), Cierra Dillard (Senegal), Delicia Washington (South Sudan) and Jane Asinde (Uganda).

Professional Career

Born in California, USA, Okonkwo spent three seasons in Spain before joining the French women’s basketball league in 2022 with the team in Saint-Amand.

Also Read: AfroBasket 2025: Tinubu Rewards D’Tigress with $100,000; OON, Flat For Title Success

During her first season in France, she averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game. After playing in Israel and then Mexico, Okonkwo joined Landerneau Bretagne Basket in 2023.

She finished as her team’s top scorer, averaging 17 points and seven rebounds per game, and helped keep them in the league.

Nigeria National Team Career

She represented Nigeria at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, where she averaged 2.7 points and one rebound.

She featured in the 2021 Afrobasket, where she won gold with D’Tigress and averaged 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists.

Also she was part of the triumphant D’Tigress side in the 2023 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket, hosted in Kigali Rwanda where she was named the MVP.



FIBA AfroBasket 2025 All Star Team



