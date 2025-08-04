AfroBasket 2025: Tinubu Rewards D’Tigress with $100,000; OON, Flat For Title Success

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rewarded D’Tigress, with a national honour,Order of the Niger (OON), $100,000 each, and a flat for winning the 2025 Women’s AfroBasket title, reports Completesports.com.

Members of the technical crew led by Rena Wakama also got $50,000 each.

This was announced when President Bola Tinubu hosted the team on Monday evening following the team’s unprecedented fifth consecutive Women’s AfroBasket victory.

In the final on Sunday, Nigeria edged out Mali 78-64 in a tense showdown, displaying resilience and composure to claim their seventh AfroBasket title.

It was the seventh time D’Tigress will be winning the title.

Last week, Tinubu conferred similar national honours and gifts on the Super Falcons for winning Nigeria’s 10th title of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.



