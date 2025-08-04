'You're Role Models For Young Girls Across Nigeria' --Sanwo-Olu Hails D'Tigress' AfroBasket Title Triumph

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the D’tigress after their triumph at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship.



The D’Tigress, coached by Rena Wakama, on Sunday defeated Mali 78-64 to clinch the continental title for the fifth consecutive time.



With the win, Nigeria made history as the first country to win five consecutive Women’s Afrobasket championships, further cementing their dominance on the continent.



However, Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, hailed D’Tigress for making Nigeria proud again by winning the competition for the seventh time in total and five times consecutively.

‘Congratulations to D’Tigress for making the nation proud again. I am so proud of our women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for bringing home the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship once again.



“Winning it seven times in total and five times consecutively is no small feat. It takes heart, discipline, and grit. These women continue to show the world what Nigerian excellence looks like. It looks great and shines through.



“The leadership of Coach Rena Wakama has been truly remarkable. Steering this team to yet another championship shows what can be achieved when passion, strategy, and commitment come together.



“To our incredible hoopers, you are such an inspiration. You are role models for young girls across Nigeria who dream big, and we are so, so proud of you.”



