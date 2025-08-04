Burnley Agree Fee For Chelsea Midfielder Ugochukwu

Burnley have agreed a fee to sign midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Chelsea on a permanent basis, BBC Sport reports.

The 21-year-old is expected to sign a five-year contract having been given permission to complete a medical at Turf Moor.

Ugochukwu has been considered surplus to requirements this summer as Chelsea look to sell multiple players in their so-called “bomb squad” – a group of players including England internationals Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell – training separately from Enzo Maresca’s first team.

Meanwhile, Burnley are also in advanced talks to sign striker Armando Broja from Chelsea, which could be the third move between the two clubs after defender Bashir Humphreys also moved on a permanent basis for £14m.

Ugochukwu spent two seasons at Chelsea making 15 appearances in all competitions during his first season before joining Southampton on a season-long loan in his second campaign.

The France Under-21 international joined Chelsea in 2023 from French club Rennes in a £23m deal.



