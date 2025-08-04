Ipswich Town To Sign Akpom On Loan

Ipswich Town have reached agreement in principle to sign Ajax striker Chuka Akpom, reports Completesports.com.

The deal is a loan with an obligation to buy for £7m if Ipswich are promoted, according to Sky Sports.

Akpom was earlier scheduled to undergo medical at Birmingham City on Monday before the move was hijacked by Ipswich Town.

His former club Middlesbrough also make an attempt to hijack the deal.

The 29-year-old was reportedly banished from Ajax first-team training earlier this summer.

The forward spent the second half of last season on loan with French club Lille, scoring three goals, and providing one assist in 14 league appearances.

The Ligue 1 club however failed to take up the purchase option in the contract.

Akpom began his career with Arsenal, making 12 senior appearances for them.

The Nigerian-born player enjoyed his most prolific spell at Middlesbrough where he scored 34 goals in 82 appearances across all competitions.

He also won the Championship Golden Boot during the 2022/23 campaign.

By Adeboye Amosu



